Study: Hispanics face longer traffic stops in metro Phoenix

Posted at 6:41 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 09:41:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Traffic stops of Hispanic drivers by the sheriff’s office in metro Phoenix were more likely to last longer and result in searches or arrests than those of white drivers.

That’s according to a new study eight years after the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was found to have racially profiled Hispanics in immigration crackdowns. The report released Tuesday echoes some of the same conclusions from past studies aimed at identifying signs of racial bias in stops.

The reports are required as one of the remedies to a 2013 verdict that found officers profiled Hispanics in then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

