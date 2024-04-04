Study, design phases move ahead for proposed 'Sonoran Corridor' south of airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is moving into the next phase of planning and design for its roughly 20-mile southerly link between I-10 and I-19, dubbed the 'Sonoran Corridor'.

ADOT is currently considering a route that will connect I-19 at El Toro Road to I-10 at Rita Road, bypassing the current interchange south of Tucson International Airport via routes along Alvernon Road and Old Vail Road.

During this next phase, which will include a Design Concept Report and Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement, ADOT is looking to identify environmental concerns, more precise interchange locations and new design features.

Arizona Department of Transportation

The public outreach and feedback process is scheduled to last through 2026. Public meetings will take place in the fall of this year and spring of 2025, with a public hearing currently scheduled for 2026.

You can access ADOT's Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement online.

ADOT is welcoming comments and questions from the public via phone, email and mail.



Phone : ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line 855.712.8530

: ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line 855.712.8530 Email : sonorancorridor@azdot.gov

: sonorancorridor@azdot.gov Mail: ADOT Communications, Sonoran Corridor Team 1221 S. Second Avenue Tucson, AZ 85007

You can also subscribe for the latest updates on the project through their website.