Students meet with scientists at Teen Astronomy Cafe

Joey Greaber
5:26 PM, Feb 3, 2018

The University of Arizona hosted the Teen Astronomy Cafe program Saturday.

High school students met with astronomers who work at the forefront of astronomy to discuss killer asteroids.

The program runs through May and is held the first Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the National Optical Astronomy Observatory.

For more information, visit teenastronomycafe.org.

