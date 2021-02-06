Students from Pueblo HS plant trees to give back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students from Pueblo High School gathered Friday to plant a dozen trees on campus.

The trees were donated by the nonprofit program Trees for Tucson. They also donated equipment and shovels to help plant the trees.

Students met virtually during the pandemic as a way of helping freshman students get acquainted to high school.

The student who organized the project says it all began as a way of paying it forward.

Student organizer Isis Morales said "We were suppose to help our community give we were supposed to give back to our school, do something like pick up trash, just something. So, me and a group of kids came up with the idea of planting trees. So, it had originally started out as a new project. We had planted about 12 trees in the front by the bus space. And I just continued it. I stuck with it. I started to get more people involved."

School officials say the project is an example of what students can do during a pandemic.