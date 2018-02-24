Students compete in 2018 Pima County Spelling Bee

TUCSON, Ariz. - Forty-six students competed in the 2018 Pima County Spelling Bee at Canyon Del Oro High School Saturday.

The first and second place winners will advance to the Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling Bee on March 24, 2018 in Phoenix. There they will compete against winners from other counties to represent Arizona at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Basis student Sai Konkimalla took first place in the event, Catalina Foothills student Ravindu Vithanachchi came in second, and Vail School District student Trevlyn Brimhall placed third.

The winning word was "Assumption".