Students at Tucson schools recovering from pandemic setbacks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Mrs. Carrillo's 1st grade classroom, students are putting pencil to paper, practicing their writing skills, and learning as a group.

"It's so nice to be back in a normal year. The thing I noticed the most is that the kids are ready to be back. They want to learn," said Bonillas Magnet School 1st Grade Teacher, Georgina Carrillo-Gaxiola.

The classroom has looked a lot different over the last two years. Learning solely online came with its setbacks.

"There are learning gaps. As much as we tried to prevent that, there were learning gaps. Even last year because we would have to close a classroom because of COVID exposures," said Bonillas Magnet School Principal, Frankie Schiavone.

Schiavone said teachers are working one-on-one, and in small groups, with students who have fallen behind.

"I like reading, computers, and writing," said 1st-grade student, Mila.

Mila is loving 1st grade and her mom is seeing her grow every day.

"They are very excited to be here. It's hands-on. It's just easier for them. It's easier for them to communicate. They have recess. They have their lunch break with friends," said Mila's mom, Ashley Lopez.

More social interaction is one of the biggest advantages of being back to school in person.

"Kids really need to be around each other because that's important learning too. It's learning life skills. How to get along, how to be kind and how to share," said Carrillo-Gaxiola.

"What the closure taught us was to not take the everyday for granted. Really stay positive and be so blessed that we have our students with us every day," said Schiavone.