Students at Nash Elementary participate in Scholastic Book Fair

Posted at 9:29 AM, May 08, 2024
E.C. Nash Elementary School students on Tucson's north side are building up their libraries this week during the Scholastic Book Fair.

350 students at the school, part of the Amphitheater School District, can bring home four free books each. In addition, the school gets 100 new books for its library.

School officials say it inspires students to learn how to read.

Scholastic launched its first in-school book fair in 1981. It hosts more than 120,000 book sale events in partnership with schools across the country, according to its website.

The book fair at Nash runs through Friday.

