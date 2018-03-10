Students across Pima County gathered to discuss a march

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - Students across Pima County gathered in a classroom at Tucson High School to talk about the final plans for "March For Our Lives".

The march is organized by students who say they will be taking to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority.

Also in the meeting was the husband of former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Mark Kelly, who spoke with students about the importance of voting and how to keep fighting for what they believe in no matter the odds.

Students say this march is a response to the recent school shooting in Florida and the threats that have been received at some Tucson high schools.

The march is scheduled for March 24 form 11am to 4pm. It will begin at Jacome Plaza and end at the UA mall.

Organizers say anyone is invited to attend the march.