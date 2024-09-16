Student arrested at Southside elementary school for making threats

A student at Elvira Elementary School on Tucson's south side was arrested for allegedly making threats to the school.

According to a letter sent to parents from Elvira's principal, Kelley Brooks Cavaletto, Tucson Police believe the student's intent was to cause fear and disruption, not to carry out an act of violence.

"The safety and well being of our students are always our top priority and we have fully cooperated with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation," the letter said.

Cavaletto urged parents to speak with their kids about the "serious consequences that can arise from the misuse of social media."

Elvira Elementary will continue to operate as normal this week, the letter said.