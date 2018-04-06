Strong winds return to Old Pueblo

April Madison
7:26 AM, Apr 6, 2018
1 hour ago

TUCSON, Ariz. - Breezy west winds will pick up between 10 and 20 mph today through Sunday. Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

These strong winds will affect most of southern Arizona. If you're headed to Country Thunder in Florence, expect the same, with Saturday slightly less wind.

The extra clouds and wind won't bring us much cooling. In fact, highs will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average through the majority of next week.

