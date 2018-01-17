Stray Dogs closed for business

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Stray Dogs restaurant officially closed for business Tuesday night, according to a statement from owners.

The two-year-old restaurant on 78 West River Road was most popular for its dog-friendly atmosphere and elaborate milkshakes.

Owners said they sold the building, and served their last meal Tuesday night.

They said, in part, "When you reflect on Stray Dogs, we hope you remember all the fun: enjoying over-the-top milkshakes, introducing the ginormous donut on the Food Network, winning Tucson's "Best New Restaurant", cheering on the Wildcats.... we couldn't have done any of it without our amazing staff and patrons. And we can't forget the dogs! We have befriended many special dogs and dog-loving owners around town!"

The owners still operate Zona 78, 7301 East Tanque Verde, and said all gift cards can be honored there.

