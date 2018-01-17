Stray Dogs closed for business

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Stray Dogs restaurant officially closed for business Tuesday night, according to a statement from owners.
The two-year-old restaurant on 78 West River Road was most popular for its dog-friendly atmosphere and elaborate milkshakes.
Owners said they sold the building, and served their last meal Tuesday night.
They said, in part, "When you reflect on Stray Dogs, we hope you remember all the fun: enjoying over-the-top milkshakes, introducing the ginormous donut on the Food Network, winning Tucson's "Best New Restaurant", cheering on the Wildcats.... we couldn't have done any of it without our amazing staff and patrons. And we can't forget the dogs! We have befriended many special dogs and dog-loving owners around town!"
The owners still operate Zona 78, 7301 East Tanque Verde, and said all gift cards can be honored there.
The full statement reads:
To Our Stray Dogs Family and Friends:
Stray Dogs has been a wonderful adventure for the last 2 Years. It was a difficult decision, but we have sold the building to new owners and are closed effective tonite after dinner service.
We will happily honor Stray Dogs Gift Cards at our Zona 78 Restaurant, 7301 East Tanque Verde Road (www.zona78.com). Oh, and bring the dogs, we're pet friendly at Zona78 too!
If you have any questions, please email us at info@straydogsgrill.com.
Thank you and it has been our honor to serve you! Stray Dogs Owners, Managers and Partners.