Strawberries again top 2018's 'Dirty Dozen' fruits and veggies

TUCSON, Ariz. - For the third year in a row, Strawberries have reached the top of a list that many other fruits and veggies are trying to avoid.
Strawberries are the dirtiest fruit on the Environmental Working Group's 2018 "Dirty Dozen" list.
Researchers with the non-profit, non-partisan group rank pesticide contamination in dozens of fruits and vegetables. About 98% of strawberries, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and apples contained at least one pesticide.
Spinach came in the runner-up slot, followed by nectarines, apples, and grapes. The group says close to 70% of all non-organic food has some sort of contamination.
The cleanest piece of fruit you can eat is the avocado. The reason is fewer than 1% of conventional avocados tested positive for pesticides, and only one pesticide was found on any of the 360 avocados sampled.