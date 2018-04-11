Strawberries again top 2018's 'Dirty Dozen' fruits and veggies

TUCSON, Ariz. - For the third year in a row, Strawberries have reached the top of a list that many other fruits and veggies are trying to avoid.

Strawberries are the dirtiest fruit on the Environmental Working Group's 2018 "Dirty Dozen" list.

Researchers with the non-profit, non-partisan group rank pesticide contamination in dozens of fruits and vegetables. About 98% of strawberries, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and apples contained at least one pesticide.

Spinach came in the runner-up slot, followed by nectarines, apples, and grapes. The group says close to 70% of all non-organic food has some sort of contamination.

The Environment Working Group's full list of filthy fruits and vegetables can be seen on their website.

Also, you can't have a Dirty Dozen list without a "Clean 15" to counter the bad. That list can also be found on their website.

The cleanest piece of fruit you can eat is the avocado. The reason is fewer than 1% of conventional avocados tested positive for pesticides, and only one pesticide was found on any of the 360 avocados sampled.