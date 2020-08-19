Storm drain installation closes stretch of Campbell Avenue, north Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. — A road improvement project is expected to close the northside of Broadway, Campbell Avenue from Broadway to 10th Street to the traveling public beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Roadways are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to a news release from the City of Tucson. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Broadway will not be affected, and southbound and northbound travel on Campbell from Sixth to 10th is open to local traffic only.

One member of the Department of Transportation explained to KGUN9 just how big these storm drains are.

Transportation Public Information Officer Michael Graham said "This piece of equipment back here is called a track hoe and we have two of those big pieces of machinery that actually dig and then lift the storm drain into a 20-foot deep trench so you can imagine those two big pieces of equipment -- a 90-inch diameter storm drain in a 20-foot deep trench that we're laying them in."

Detours will be set up, TDOT asks that you find alternate routes if you plan to travel near that stretch of Campbell.