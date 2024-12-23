Stolen car found submerged in high school pool on Northside

A stolen vehicle was discovered in the pool at Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road, on Monday.

According to Amphitheater Public Schools, staff working at Amphi noticed some of the fencing around the pool, located on campus, had been knocked down. The staff then discovered the vehicle upside down in the pool and called law enforcement.

When Tucson Fire arrived at about 8:36 a.m., a firefighter jumped into the water to confirm that there were no occupants. They then turned the scene over to Tucson Police, who determined the car had been stolen.

The vehicle has since been removed from the pool and the district is installing new fencing to secure the property.

No arrests have been made, TPD said.