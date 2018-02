TUCSON, Ariz. - Reid Park Zoo is partnering with S.Y.STEM Coalition for a science day at the zoo Saturday.

STEM day features a wide variety of science-based activities including Non-Newtonian fluids, oobleck making, static electricity, numbers game, robotics and more.

The event will feature guest speaker Dr. Peter Smith who is a Principal Investigator for Phoenix Mars Lander.

STEM day runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is free with regular zoo admission.