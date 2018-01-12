Stem cell research could help in opioid crisis

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Governor Doug Ducey declared an opioid emergency in Arizona following thousands of deaths in our Arizona.

A Cleveland clinic is working on research that could one day save lives.

Research shows stem cells are key in the development of opioid tolerance. One doctor says they can not only prevent opioid tolerance from happening in the first place but can reverse addiction after a person is hooked.

The research is still in the testing phase.

The FDA is hopeful for approval for human trials will not be an issue since stem cells are already commonly used in research.