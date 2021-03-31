Statewide 5th Grade essay-writing contest starts this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —The second annual statewide 5th Grade essay-writing contest is set to start this week.

Arizona's Education Savings Plan (AZ529) says it is open to all fifth graders across the state who can answer the question: "What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?"

The contest starts on April 1st and will run through May 29, 2021.

AZ529 says 20 winners from all over Arizona, including several from Tucson, will be announced shortly after it ends.

Winners will earn $529 towards a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan account.

You can enter the competition here.

