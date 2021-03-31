Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Statewide 5th Grade essay-writing contest starts this week

items.[0].image.alt
dolgachov
dolgachov/Getty Images/iStockphoto
education, elementary school, learning and people concept - group of school kids sitting and listening to teacher in classroom from back
What could "back to school" look like for AZ students?
Posted at 2:50 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 05:50:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —The second annual statewide 5th Grade essay-writing contest is set to start this week.

Arizona's Education Savings Plan (AZ529) says it is open to all fifth graders across the state who can answer the question: "What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?"

The contest starts on April 1st and will run through May 29, 2021.

AZ529 says 20 winners from all over Arizona, including several from Tucson, will be announced shortly after it ends.

Winners will earn $529 towards a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan account.

You can enter the competition here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.