State won't seek capital punishment in Flagstaff boy's death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the family of a 6-year-old Flagstaff boy who was locked in a closet and died of starvation.

The boy's parents and paternal grandmother have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges in the boy's death. The defense attorneys had been preparing to argue against the possibility of capital punishment.

But a weekend deadline for them to submit information to the prosecution became moot after the death penalty was taken off the table. An autopsy determined that Deshaun Martinez died of starvation in early March.

