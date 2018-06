PHOENIX - Arizona's unemployment rate is down, dropping to 4.7 percent in May from 4.9 percent in April as the state's economy lost 7,200 nonfarm jobs overall.

The Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity report released Thursday said five economic sectors added jobs in May, led by the construction industry with an increase in 2,500 jobs, while five others lost jobs. The government sector's loss of 7,200 was the largest drop by sector.



One sector didn't add or lose jobs.