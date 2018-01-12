State to argue for dismissal in Arizona schools suit

PHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona wants a lawsuit alleging schools have been short-changed billions of dollars in capital project funding dismissed.

A judge will hear arguments Friday afternoon to drop the suit, filed by a coalition of school districts, citizens, and education groups.

The suit, filed in April, says the Legislature failed a constitutional obligation to adequately fund "soft capital" needs such as building maintenance and textbooks.

Attorneys representing the state and the Arizona School Facilities Board say suing was a premature action.

Partly in hopes to settle the suit, Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans Tuesday to add $100 million in education funding this year.

That decision prompted two of the plaintiffs, one person and one professional association representing school business officials, to pull out of the lawsuit.