State to argue for dismissal in Arizona schools suit

Associated Press
11:10 AM, Jan 12, 2018
27 mins ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona wants a lawsuit alleging schools have been short-changed billions of dollars in capital project funding dismissed.

A judge will hear arguments Friday afternoon to drop the suit, filed by a coalition of school districts, citizens, and education groups.

The suit, filed in April, says the Legislature failed a constitutional obligation to adequately fund "soft capital" needs such as building maintenance and textbooks.

Attorneys representing the state and the Arizona School Facilities Board say suing was a premature action.

Partly in hopes to settle the suit, Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans Tuesday to add $100 million in education funding this year.

That decision prompted two of the plaintiffs, one person and one professional association representing school business officials, to pull out of the lawsuit.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top