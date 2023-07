State Representative Andrés Cano, representing District 20 in Tucson, has formally resigned from the Arizona House of Representatives.

In a statement sent to media, Cano says, "It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of District 20 and to serve as the House Minority Leader."

The 31-year-old will now pursue graduate studies at the Harvard Kennedy School. He had previously announced he was depart the legislature back in May.