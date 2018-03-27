State readies for wildfire season

Alexa Liacko
6:34 AM, Mar 27, 2018
2 hours ago

This week is a state wide wild fire prevention and awareness week. The State Department of Forestry is asking drivers to take extra care not to let any sparks fly near dry brush.

This week is a state wide wild fire prevention and awareness week. The State Department of Forestry is asking drivers to take extra care not to let any sparks fly near dry brush. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - This week is a state wide wild fire prevention and awareness week. The State Department of Forestry is asking drivers to take extra care not to let any sparks fly near dry brush. 

After last year's dangerous fire season, Governor Ducey worked to get billboards put up around the state reminding campers to put out their wildfires, to dispose of cigarettes properly, and to not drag chains behind your trailers or car. 

Starting this week, radio PSA's will also air spreading the message of fire safety. The main message: clear the brush around your home and create a defensible space around your property. 

The Department of forestry says 74% of our wildfires last year were started by people the goal this year is to cut that number drastically.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top