State readies for wildfire season

TUCSON, Ariz. - This week is a state wide wild fire prevention and awareness week. The State Department of Forestry is asking drivers to take extra care not to let any sparks fly near dry brush.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: @dougducey & AZ Dept. of Forestry teaming up to stop fires before they start. How you can protect your property on @kgun9 at 6:30am! — Alexa Liacko (@AlexaLiacko) March 27, 2018

After last year's dangerous fire season, Governor Ducey worked to get billboards put up around the state reminding campers to put out their wildfires, to dispose of cigarettes properly, and to not drag chains behind your trailers or car.

Starting this week, radio PSA's will also air spreading the message of fire safety. The main message: clear the brush around your home and create a defensible space around your property.

The Department of forestry says 74% of our wildfires last year were started by people the goal this year is to cut that number drastically.