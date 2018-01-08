State opioid crisis and education funding expected topics, State of the State address

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Topics expected to be addressed in Governor Doug Ducey's State of the State Address tomorrow include the state's opioid crisis and finding money to pay Arizona teachers more.

The governor will outline his legislative agenda Monday afternoon in Phoenix.

Gov. Ducey is also expected to address securing water rights and his on-going efforts to improve the state prison system.

KGUN9's Kevin Boughton will have a full report on the start of the legislative session Monday evening from the state capitol.