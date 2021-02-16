Gov. Ducey issues executive order to analyze learning loss, support student success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday to assess learning loss from the pandemic and help students stay on track.

“This will ensure we continue to have accountability in our education system, so parents can make the best educational choice for their kids,” the Governor said in a signing letter.

The executive order follows the signing of House Bill 2402, which provides a flexible A-F letter grade system in Arizona, and will allow students and families to get help they need from the challenges faced during the pandemic, according to the Governor's office.

The executive order will help the State Board of Education compare past assessments and determine the significance of the learning loss during the pandemic.

Read the full letter from Governor Ducey here

Read the full executive order from Governor Ducey here