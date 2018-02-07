State of Arizona could face fines in prison health care suit

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona could be fined as much as $650,000 for falling short during December in improving health care for prisoners.

The state was warned four months ago by a judge that it could be fined $1,000 for each instance in which it failed to make the improvements it promised when settling a lawsuit that alleged inmates were getting shoddy health care.

While no fines have been imposed, the state filed court papers Monday listing more than 650 instances during December in which it was unable to comply with the changes.

U.S. Magistrate David Duncan has set a Feb. 28 hearing to consider whether the state should face fines for noncompliance during December and January.

The state will have to file a document saying how many times it failed to comply during January.