Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

State lawmakers say Pima County eviction ban is illegal

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Eviction Moratorium
Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-09 20:58:11-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers are asking the Arizona attorney general to block an eviction moratorium that Pima County supervisors approved earlier this month.

Sen. Vince Leach and Rep. Bret Roberts allege the move violates state law and the state constitution because it blocks evictions that aren't covered under a federal eviction moratorium.

Leach and Roberts requested the attorney general investigation Tuesday under a 2016 law allowing a single lawmaker to trigger an investigation if they believe a city or town is violating a state law.

Supervisor Matt Heinz has said some landlords are getting around a federal eviction moratorium by finding loopholes to evict tenants who should be covered.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!