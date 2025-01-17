Watch Now
State Grand Jury indicts 21-year-old on ten counts sexual exploitation of minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A State Grand Jury indicted 21-year-old Gehrig Duarte on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class 2 felony, on Dec. 30, 2024, according to a media release from the office of Attorney General Kris Mayes.

According to the indictment, Duarte "knowingly did distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, electronically transmit, possess or exchange any visual depiction in which a minor under fifteen years of age is engaged in exploitive exhibition or other sexual conduct."

Multiple online tips from Electronic Service Providers related to child sexual abuse material led to the charges, according to the AG's office.

