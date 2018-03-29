State education department grant program off to promising start

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Education's new grant process is off to a successful start.

The department began accepting early applications at the beginning of March for the next school year. Already, 345 grants have been initiated.

The new process allows schools to receive their grants before the start of classes in July instead of after classes begin.

The ADE says opening the grant funding applications will help streamline the applications process, create a schedule for funding and help districts and charters be more productive in planning opportunities.