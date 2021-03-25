Menu

State board considering new 2021 site for Arizona State Fair

The board that oversees the Arizona State Fair is considering whether to stage the annual fall event at a site on the southern outskirts of metro Phoenix this year instead of at the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix. Scripps file photo.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 25, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees the Arizona State Fair is considering whether to stage the annual fall event at a site on the southern outskirts of metro Phoenix this year instead of at the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix.

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board scheduled a workshop Thursday of the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, followed by an afternoon meeting for discussion and possible action on a rental agreement for Wild Horse Pass Development Authority property near Interstate 10.

It’s not clear whether the state board is considering a permanent move of the fair from the state fairgrounds.

