State board considering new 2021 site for Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX (AP) — The board that oversees the Arizona State Fair is considering whether to stage the annual fall event at a site on the southern outskirts of metro Phoenix this year instead of at the state fairgrounds in central Phoenix.

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board scheduled a workshop Thursday of the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, followed by an afternoon meeting for discussion and possible action on a rental agreement for Wild Horse Pass Development Authority property near Interstate 10.

It’s not clear whether the state board is considering a permanent move of the fair from the state fairgrounds.

