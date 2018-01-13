State argues for dismissal of Arizona schools suit

Fair
PHOENIX (AP) - The state says a lawsuit declaring Arizona public schools have been short-changed by a faulty funding process should be dismissed.
Attorneys representing the Legislature and the Arizona School Facilities Board argued for a dismissal Friday afternoon before a Maricopa County Superior Court judge.
They say the plaintiffs want the court to weigh in on what is a policy decision.
The suit was filed in April by a coalition of school districts, citizens and education groups.
According to the suit, the Legislature failed a constitutional obligation to adequately fund "soft capital" needs such as building maintenance and textbooks.
Partly in hopes to settle the suit, Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans Tuesday to add $100 million in education funding this year.
That decision prompted two of the plaintiffs to pull out.