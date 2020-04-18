State AG Mark Brnovich offers tips to avoid stimulus check scams

TUCSON, Ariz. — Consumer scams are on the rise as criminals try to get their hands on the economic stimulus checks.

On Friday, Senator Martha McSally hosted a telephone town hall with state Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Both addressed a number of concerns including those scams.

Brnovich offered some tips on avoiding fraud.

Brnovich said "If someone is claiming to be from the social security administration, from the IRS, the Department of treasury, no one, no one from the government is going to contact you and tell you that you have to do anything in order to receive these checks."

This was McSally's fifth telephone town hall since the COVID-19 outbreak.