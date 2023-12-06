Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Starbucks moving into the Chicago Music Store building Downtown

ChicagoMusicStore.jpg
Gerald M. Gay
ChicagoMusicStore.jpg
IMG_4583.jpg
Posted at 11:18 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 13:26:39-05

A new Starbucks is moving into the old Chicago Music Store building Downtown at 130 E. Congress St.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening a new "pick-up" location there in the late summer/early fall of 2024.

The Chicago Music Store had been based at 130 E. Congress St. since 1967. It moved down the street to a much smaller location at 45 S. Sixth Ave. in 2016. It also has a second location at 5646 E. Speedway.

The East Congress building, which has also housed a J.C. Penney Department Store and Aaronson Brothers department store over the years, has been mostly vacant since the music store moved out.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood