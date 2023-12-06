Starbucks moving into the Chicago Music Store building Downtown

A new Starbucks is moving into the old Chicago Music Store building Downtown at 130 E. Congress St.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the company will be opening a new "pick-up" location there in the late summer/early fall of 2024.

The Chicago Music Store had been based at 130 E. Congress St. since 1967. It moved down the street to a much smaller location at 45 S. Sixth Ave. in 2016. It also has a second location at 5646 E. Speedway.

The East Congress building, which has also housed a J.C. Penney Department Store and Aaronson Brothers department store over the years, has been mostly vacant since the music store moved out.