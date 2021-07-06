Staffing issues remain as NBA Finals boost bar business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As many head to bars across the state to watch the NBA Finals, some owners are concerned about staffing.

My wife and I will be working and almost my whole staff on the schedule will be on," Richard McClelland, the owner of RJ's Frozen Cactus Bar, said. "If someone is sick, we run shorthanded and we do the best we can."

McClelland said they are hiring but finding people has been difficulty.

"We definitely don't have extra people," McClelland said when talking about his staff. He says cooks have been especially difficult to find.

McClelland said they will make it work with what they have. He adds that the extra business during a finals game is a big help.

"It gives us like an extra Friday night," McClelland said. "It is a bump in business."