TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow with the 31st Annual Parade and Festival.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. at Armory Park on South 6th Avenue in Downtown Tucson.

There will be live Irish music, dancers, entertainment, a game area for children, food and merchandise vendors.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Stone and 17th Street. The route then goes through Downtown and ends at Armory Park.

The parade features marchers, floats, military units, local dignitaries, cultural and social groups, and more.

For more information, and if you’d like to volunteer at the event, visit www.tucsonstpatricksday.com/info