Spring Break brings Spring temps

TUCSON, Ariz. - The first "official" day of Spring is Tuesday March 20th. On this day, highs will jump 10 to 12 degrees, soaring to near 80 in Tucson.

The 1st day of Spring will bring near 80 degrees in Tucson. pic.twitter.com/hfvnD0Vu7u — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) March 19, 2018

Highs will stay in the low 80s Wednesday, then once again jump another 10 to 12 degrees by Thursday.

The forecast high on Thursday March 22, is 89 degrees. The record on this day is 90 degrees, which was set back in 1990.

Another weather system is expected to bring us a cool down, slight rain chances, and breezy winds by Friday!