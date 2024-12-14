Spreading hope to kids with life-threatening medical conditions

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN). — Kids with life-threatening medical conditions had some fun this morning receiving gifts for free, thanks to a nonprofit called HopeKids.

“It’s really helpful with HopeKids because there's other families that are like that. They understand the anxiety and they understand living today like it’s the last day," said Carrie Slaughter.

One of Slaughter's kids, Madison, went through heart surgery when she was just six months old.

"We were in the ICU for a year. It was a very long first couple of years of her life," Slaughter explained, "she thankfully has done fairly well since then, but a lot of anxiety, a lot of not knowing what tomorrow brings.”

HopeKids is funded by donations and does not receive any government funding, according to the Executive Director, Andrea Lewis.

"There are hundreds of toys here today from the generosity of hundreds of businesses in Tucson that hosted toy drives to benefit HopeKids," Lewis explained.

Athena Kehoe Some of the toys that kids could choose from.

In Tucson, they host an event once a month for kids and families to connect and support one another. HopeKids is a national organization that was founded in Arizona in 2001.

"We've learned to cherish those moments that we get to go out and do things as a family," said James Slaughter, Madison's father.

"When we first moved to Tucson, it was right during the pandemic. We didn't know anyone. HopeKids has definitely helped us feel supported when it can feel lonely at times," Slaughter said.

There is an application to fill out for families interested in having their child be part of this organization. On the HopeKids website, they specify that if you have a child aged 0-18 with cancer or a life-threatening medical condition – a progressive, degenerative, or malignant condition that may jeopardize the child’s life – your child is eligible to become a HopeKid.