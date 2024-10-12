Spreading hope in the park, one haircut at a time

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — It's that time of year to spread hope in the park.

Tucson Homeless Connect collaborates with the City of Tucson and Tucson Parks and Recreation to put together 'HOPE' in the Park at Rudy Garcia Park.

Dennis Trowbridge was one of the attendees at the event experiencing homelessness.

“I wanted to get a haircut, and a heavy coat for winter, and a blanket so I could be warm in the morning," he said. "It’s a little chilly out here in the Tucson air in the morning.”

Trowbridge left the event with all three items.

Athena Kehoe Dennis Trowbridge receiving a haircut at HOPE in the Park.

“We don’t do it for us, we do it for people. This is also an example of Tucson coming together- the community coming together," said Ernesto Portillo, Public Information Officer for the City of Tucson's Housing and Community Development.

Trowbridge has been living in Tucson for six weeks. Previously, he was in Phoenix for a few years.

He says he wishes for "somebody to give me a chance to work. And actually, start me to work.”

He explains in a few situations that employers have ended up not giving him a chance to start.

Portillo says this is the 16th year the event has been held and there were over 250 participants that showed up.

"I have to compliment everybody that put this together. It's really nice," Trowbridge said.

If you'd like to contribute to future events, you can donate on Tucson Homeless Connect's website.