Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sports gambling concerns rise for addiction centers

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 15: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot with a fisheye lens.) Guests attend a viewing party for the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament inside the 25,000-square-foot Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino which features 4,488-square-feet of HD video screens on March 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
March Madness Viewing Party At The Westgate Las Vegas
Posted at 7:01 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 22:01:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the legalization of online sports betting in Arizona, addiction centers are worrying about the potential consequences that come with it.

Catalina Christophe, a counselor at Camino Nuevo Counseling Center, said she typically recommends people with gambling addictions to avoid places like casinos, but now gambling is everywhere.

"When you talk about gambling at home and the internet that is very hard to control because now you have it on cell phone," Christophe said.

She added that college students are some of the most susceptible to gambling addictions related to sports betting.

"I mean there are hotspots like Sunday, Monday, and Thursday for football," Jason Greene, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, said. "Some kids it's every day. Some kids it doesn't matter what it is, which is kind of concerning because they don't even know what they are doing."

Greene said his friends mostly lose their bets. When students try to win back their money this is when problems start, Christophe said.

"They are never going to put something out there that they are going to lose money on." Christophe said about sports books. "They are always going to be the best winners. They're always going to win first and you're going to be last."

If you think you may have a gambling addiction, click here for a self-assessment. If you are looking for help, the Arizona Department of Gaming offers free help. You can start by calling 1-800-NEXT-STEP or texting NEXTSTEP to 53342.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!