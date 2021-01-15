Spokesman: Arizona Guard not sending units to Washington

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona National Guard spokesman says the state's military force has no orders to send units to the nation’s Capitol to assist with security during next week's presidential inauguration. Since the U.S. Capito's breach, multiple states have sent troops to Washington to help provide security.

However, Maj. Kyle Key told The Associated Press that the the only Arizona personnel going are approximately 25 volunteers. He says they're mostly Air National Guard personnel who will perform administrative and support roles for he inauguration. Key said the Arizona's two military police companies are training while on standby and are ready to deploy within two hours.

