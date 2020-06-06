Menu

Splash pads in Marana are reopening

Two splash pads in Marana are opening Saturday. (Photo: Town of Marana)
Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 05, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Two Marana splash pads are opening Saturday.

Both the Heritage River Park Splash Pad at Gladden Farms and the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park Splash Pad will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The splash pad at Heritage River Park will close for cleaning from 1-2 p.m., and the splash pad at Silverbell District Park will close for cleaning from 2-3 p.m. They will both be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Town of Marana Parks and Recreation says face masks are discouraged for people who are in the water, but they are strongly encouraged for spectators.

The Marana Public Pool is remaining closed.

