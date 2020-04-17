Splash pad, beer garden, hotels planned for former Oro Valley Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. — Developers have big plans for the formerly named Oro Valley Marketplace, including hotels, apartment complexes and a new outdoor gathering area.

The new retail center will be called the Oro Valley Village Center, which occupies the area near Oracle and Tangerine. Plans include two new apartment complexes and two new hotels -- one of each near the two entrances of the center.

Oro Valley Village Center Plans (credit: orovalleyvillagecenter.com/Town West Realty)

Perhaps most notably, the plans include a so-called "entertainment district" at the center of the retail area, in between the Walmart, movie theater and eastern retail area. Plans for this area include a small wade-in pool, two splash pads, a mini-golf course, a beer garden, playgrounds and an outdoor space for events.

"Entertainment District" plans (credit: orovalleyvillagecenter.com/Town West Realty)

According to the project's website, developers are hoping to begin construction of the project in the first quarter of 2021, starting with the apartment and hotel along Tangerine in conjunction with the entertainment area. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

You'll find more pictures and details of the project on its website.