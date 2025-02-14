Spectators arrested after high school basketball game in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two spectators supporting Cienega were arrested after refusing to leave the Buena High School gym after the conclusion of a Ciengega-Buena high school basketball game on Thursday, the Sierra Vista Police Department announced.

Following the game several spectators from Cienega refused to leave the BHS gym, SVPD said.

The BHS school resource officer advised the spectators that the group needed to leave the building.

The release says the group of Cienega spectators refused to leave after numerous requests, and SVPD officers were requested to assist.

After arriving, SVPD repeatedly issued lawful orders to leave the gym, which were ignored, the police said.

After giving more commands and physically motioning to leave the building, one woman began "flailing her arms around and refused to move toward the exit."

The release says a man then placed his back against the officer with his arms extended outward acting as a physical barrier.

Once at the exit door, the woman refused to leave, so she walked back to the door and extended her arm toward the officer, making physical contact with the officer, the SVPD said.

The officer then decided to arrest the woman, which prompted the man to lean against the officer to separate the woman and the officer.

At that point, officers placed the man under arrest. He then dropped his body to the ground, SVPD says.

"During the incident, the arresting officer gave at least 50 commands for the group to exit the building and four warnings that the group could be arrested for trespassing if they refused to leave," the SVPD release said.

Both were charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.