Specialty license plate raises $3 million for Arizona Highways

TUCSON, Ariz. - A specialty license plate has raised more than $3 million for Arizona Highways since it was introduced nine years ago.

Arizona Highways is a magazine produced by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In 2009, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph that was taken by photographer, Jack Dykinga, was turned into a specialty license plate.

The plate depicts Saguaro National Park at sunset.

Sales of the specialty license plates have increased each year since they were introduced.

29,680 of the plates were sold in the fiscal year 2017 alone, and sales are on par to pass that number in this fiscal year.

The $3 million raised by selling the plates over the last nine years has helped fund the magazine, which doesn't receive any money from the state budget.