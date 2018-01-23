SPD arrests shoplifting suspects

Joey Greaber
3:55 PM, Jan 23, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita Police arrested three suspects who stole items from Walmart totaling over $1,000.00 Monday.

According to SPD, Ramiro Corella, Orlando Pacheco and Fable Fierro stole a 55'' television, a sound bar, a wall mount and a Bluetooth portable speaker form the Walmart located at 18680 S Nogales Hwy.

Officers located the suspects after conducting a vehicle stop. SPD says the stolen items were visible in the vehicle's cargo area.

All three suspects were booked into Pima County Jail.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top