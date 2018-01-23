SPD arrests shoplifting suspects

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita Police arrested three suspects who stole items from Walmart totaling over $1,000.00 Monday.

According to SPD, Ramiro Corella, Orlando Pacheco and Fable Fierro stole a 55'' television, a sound bar, a wall mount and a Bluetooth portable speaker form the Walmart located at 18680 S Nogales Hwy.

Officers located the suspects after conducting a vehicle stop. SPD says the stolen items were visible in the vehicle's cargo area.

All three suspects were booked into Pima County Jail.