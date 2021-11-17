Space enthusiast gather at local brewery to talk about space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every month, space enthusiasts get together at Borderlands Brewing Company in Tucson to have a beer and talk about what's going on in space.

Space Drafts organizers say having the event in a brewery creates a relaxed environment that makes people feel welcome to asks questions.

Tuesday night's topic, the James Webb Space Telescope. It's launching next month, and will probe deeper than the Hubble telescope.

Space Drafts organizer Logan Pearce said "We did a James Webb telescope special tonight, because we have people here in Tucson who designed and built instruments that are flying on the James Webb, and people who are posed to do some really exciting and groundbreaking science with the James Webb telescope. And so we've invited some of those people here tonight to tell us about it, because it's happening now. Get excited!"

Space Drafts is part of an even bigger national program called Astronomy on Tap.

Tucson draws in big crowds, since it is surrounded by telescopes and have some of the best space experts in the world.

