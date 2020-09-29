Menu

Southwest Gas, TPD investigate possible gas leak near 12th and Valencia

Southwest Gas and Tucson Police are investigating a possible gas leak on the south side Monday.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-29 19:02:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southwest Gas and Tucson Police are investigating a possible gas leak on the south side Monday.

Police say traffic near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road will be restricted for the next few hours.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

