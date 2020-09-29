Southwest Gas, TPD investigate possible gas leak near 12th and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. — Southwest Gas and Tucson Police are investigating a possible gas leak on the south side Monday.

Police say traffic near South 12th Avenue and West Valencia Road will be restricted for the next few hours.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

🚦🔴TRAFFIC ALERT🔴🚦



Traffic around S. 12th Ave & W. Valencia Rd. will be heavily restricted for the next few hours. @SWGas is investigating a possible gas leak. Please find alternate routes & travel safe. pic.twitter.com/3ulTDlzRe3 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 29, 2020

