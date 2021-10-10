Southwest Airlines cancels flights across nation this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southwest Airlines has canceled flights across the nation this weekend due to unruly weather and air traffic controller issues.

Approximately 27% of flights on Sunday were canceled or delayed at Tucson International Airport, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. On Saturday, 31% of Southwest flights were canceled and 50% were delayed at TIA.

KGUN 9 reached out to TIA for additional comment and information.

Hundreds to thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed at other airports across the nation, according to FlightAware. Flights canceled or delayed include Phoenix Sky Harbor International, 22% have been canceled and 9% delayed Sunday.

Southwest Airlines released a statement on Twitter, it read:

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual."

Those traveling are advised to check your flight status on Southwest Airlines website.

