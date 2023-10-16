Watch Now
The city wants your feedback on a Bilby Road improvement project

Bilby Road, in front of Sunnyside High School on Tucson's southside
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 16, 2023
The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility will hold an open house on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to get feedback on its upcoming Bilby Road Project.

The project will improve safety to pavement conditions, pedestrian access and bicycle infrastructure along Bilby Road from South Twelfth Avenue to South Country Club Road, according to the city.

Among the improvements: new sidewalks, lighting and the installation of bike lanes.

The open house will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside High School cafeteria, 1725 E. Bilby Road.

