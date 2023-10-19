Local law enforcement rounds up domestic violence offenders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, multiple agencies are working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department to round up suspects with outstanding warrants for domestic violence crimes.

On a recent ridealong, KGUN 9's Denelle Veselik witnessed several arrests.

"We knocked on the door, her mother answered the door and invited us inside," PCSD Deputy Grant Neumann describes one apprehension. "From there, (the mother) told us that she was asleep in the bed, let us go into the room and, of course, that female was there in the bed, and I affected the arrest."

"There are all kinds of domestic violence, like this crime we just arrested this lady for," PCSD deputy Curtis Greenman said. "It was disorderly conduct. So she was just in some type of fight with her family, disturbing their peace. But we see anything from that all the way up to aggravated assault where victims go into the hospital."

It's a type of crime they see committed by both men and women.

"(It) could be anyone, anyone, of all shapes and sizes," Deputy Luis Bejarano said.

While this domestic violence round-up is only two days, local law enforcement agencies continue to make arrests throughout the year.

Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to call the domestic violence hotline, 1-800-799-7233.