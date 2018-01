TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Police are investigating a murder in the 200 block of W. Bilby Road.

Detectives with @Tucson_Police are investigating a homicide in the 200 block of W. Bilby Rd.

Bilby is shut down from 6th Ave to 9th Ave. I am en route to the scene & will have more details as the become available. pic.twitter.com/JETRVwKHs2 — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 1, 2018

Officers were called to a home around 6 a.m., where the incident happened.

As investigators work to determine what led up to the homicide, Bilby Rd. will be shut down from 6th Ave to 9th Ave.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.